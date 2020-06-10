Deaths in Louth - Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The death has occurred of Peggy McDonnell (née Sexton), Marino, Dublin / Cavan / Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at Nazareth House Nursing Home, Malahide Road, beloved wife of the late Liam and much loved mother of Margaret, Charles and Leontia; lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her son, daughters, daughter-in-law Stephanie, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Derek, Emma, Rory and Sarah, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in line with current Government restrictions. Please send condolences by post to Kirwan Funeral Directors, 21/23, Fairview Strand, Dublin 3, by email to info@kirwans.ie. or avail of the “Condolences” section below. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. For livestream on Thursday at 10am

The death has occurred of Helen Murphy (née Little), Cavan Road, Knockbridge, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes, Hospital. 9th June 2020. Helen much loved wife of Eugene, dear mother of Eamonn, Elaine and Linda, and loving granny of Shane, Ronan, Emma and Cara, and sister of Kevin. Helen will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law PJ Flavin, Brendan Dowling, daughter-in-law, Ita, brother, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

As the numbers are restricted to 25 people only, Helen’s Funeral Mass will take place privately.