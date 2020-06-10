WATCH: Bizarre local 'whirlwind' causes internet to freak out

Footage of what is known as a 'whirlwind' in a garden in Donore, near Drogheda, has caused a lot of wonderment and awe online in recent days.

The video, captured by Leona Gogarty, shows what looks like a mini-tornado ripping through her garden.

Local weather expert Louth Weather, explained what was going on.

"I've witnessed two of these before, with one only last week. Unfortunately I was too slow to get the camera to capture it. They are very loud and as you can see can also be very strong.

"Also known as Dust Devils in the USA, or Fairy Winds (Si Gaoithe) in Ireland, these are not mini-tornadoes as often referred to by the media. While tornadoes and whirlwinds both involve rapid inward spiralling of air with a central updraft, tornadoes are destructive, often long-lasting windstorms caused by supercells, whereas whirlwinds are heat generated (generally under sunny skies), fairly weak and short-lived."