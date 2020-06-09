McDonald's reveal when walk-in takeaway service in Dundalk could return

McDonald's may have reopened their drive-thru facility at their Dundalk restaurant recently, however, the restaurant itself has remained off-limits.

But, today the global chain announced their plans to gradually roll-out the reopening of walk-in takeaway service at its town and city centre restaurants from Wednesday, June 24 across Ireland.

Speaking today, McDonald's UK and Ireland CEO Paul Pomroy said: "We have a commitment to doing our part to support town and city centre communities. In line with Government changes to lockdown restrictions, over the next few weeks and months we’ll reopen in towns and cities across Ireland.

"I know that opening those doors will be incredibly satisfying for our restaurant teams, but it will also mean them getting used to the measures we have implemented to enable us to safely return. So please continue to support them and follow the social distancing measures we’ve introduced for the safety of our teams and you.

"Tomorrow, we’ll switch McDelivery back on in a number of restaurant’s across Ireland. The full list will be available on our website in the morning and depending upon your location, you’ll be able to order via Uber Eats from 11am."