Irish Water advise customers in Dundalk of disruption to supply

Irish Water has announced they will be carrying out leak detection works impacting customers in Courtbane, Sheelagh, Annavacky, Barronstown, Phillipstown, Shamullagh, Tawnamore, Ballybinaby, Rassan and surrounding areas.

They add that while the works are on ongoing, customers in these locations may experience low water pressure and/or outages for short periods from 11:00pm tonight Tuesday 9 June, until 7:00am tomorrow morning Wednesday 10 June.

It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.