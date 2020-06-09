Three Louth beaches claim Blue Flag status

The annual list of Blue Flag awarded beaches in the country has been published today, and Louth has scooped three such flags.

Templetown in north Louth, and port and Clogherhead all claimed the awards for the Wee County.

Meanwhile, Seapoint Beach in Termonfeckin claimed a Green Coast Award from An Taisce.

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels. Beaches and marinas that achieve this accolade must comply with a specific set of criteria relating to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and beach management.

At beaches, the bathing water must comply with the excellent standard in accordance with the 2006 EU Bathing Water Directive. The Blue Flag programme is funded in Ireland by the Department of the Housing, Planning and Local Government.