Delay in extraditing former Real IRA leader Campbell "shameful", High Court told

The delay in extradition proceedings against Liam Campbell, who was found civilly liable for the Omagh bombing and who is wanted on international weapons trafficking charges in Lithuania, is "shameful", the High Court has heard.

Campbell (58) was arrested in Upper Faughart, Dundalk, Co Louth on December 2, 2016, on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by Lithuanian authorities.

The arrest warrant for Campbell states that he allegedly organised the preparation for the smuggling of weapons in support of the “terrorist grouping” the Real IRA (RIRA) between the end of 2006 and the beginning of 2007.

Barrister for Campbell, Mr Remy Farrell SC, this morning (Tuesday) told the High Court that the objection to extradition was based on the length of time his client had been subject of the warrant and that his client could be subjected to "inhuman or degrading treatment" in another EU prison.

Mr Farrell said that the Lithuanian authorities were "culpable, with a capital C" over the delay, which amounted to an "abuse of process", and that they had been seeking his client's extradition for over ten years.

The High Court previously heard that an issue had arisen over the independence, or otherwise, of the Lithuanian public prosecutor and this issue was referred to the European courts by the Supreme Court.



In May 2019, the Court of Justice of the European Union found that the Prosecutor General of Lithuania can be considered a “judicial authority” capable of issuing European Arrest Warrants. The CJEU found it was up to the referring court to determine whether the prosecutor's decisions are subject to court proceedings fully meeting the requirements for effective judicial protection.

Mr Farrell added that the remand prison of Lukiskes, in Vilnius, had closed in July of last year, that his client's bail was "hanging over him for four years" and that the delay in proceedings was "shameful".

Mr Patrick McGrath SC, representing the Minister for Justice and Equality, said that he would consent to a variation regarding bail, so that Campbell could be released of a signing-on obligation at a Garda station.

Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly, granting continuing bail, adjourned the matter to 13 July, adding that she would be working on a judgement in the interim.

Campbell was not present in court and will not be required for the 13 July sitting.