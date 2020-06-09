Charity
North Louth Hospice charity shop to open for three mornings from next week
Charity
The North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation charity shop in Rampart Shopping Centre, Dundalk remains closed at present.
However, they say they have had a number of enquiries from people who wish to donate clothing to them. From next week starting on Monday 15th June they will open three mornings a week from 11am until 1pm to accept donations.
The hospice add that they cannot accept toys or books at present.
Opening times will be: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 11am until 1pm.
