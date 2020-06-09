Roads

Louth Gardai catch driver speeding at 168km/hr on M1

Gardai

David Lynch

Reporter:

Local Gardaí from the Louth Divisional Roads Policing Unit detected this motorist speeding at 168km/hr on the M1 Motorway recently.

According to gardai on Twitter, a prosecution is to follow.

They also appealed for drivers to slow down.