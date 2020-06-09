Roads
Louth Gardai catch driver speeding at 168km/hr on M1
Gardai
Local Gardaí from the Louth Divisional Roads Policing Unit detected this motorist speeding at 168km/hr on the M1 Motorway recently.
According to gardai on Twitter, a prosecution is to follow.
They also appealed for drivers to slow down.
Gardaí from the Louth Divisional Roads Policing Unit detected this motorist speedingat 168km on the M1 Motorway.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 9, 2020
Prosecution to follow #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/P3iVP7dzLF
