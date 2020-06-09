Local Dundalk soccer club counting cost of vandalism - again

A local soccer club is once again left counting the cost of mindless vandalism on the facilities at their pitch today.

Rampart Celtic FC discovered that their containers and dressing rooms at their pitch at Bay Estate, were the subject of vandalism in recent days, which saw extensive damage to walls, with electrical circuits also broken.

Meanwhile, structural pieces have also been pulled off the roof of the containers and an attempt to gain access to storage areas was also noticed.

Cans, bottles, and drug paraphernalia were also uncovered at the location.

A spokesperson for the club, speaking to the Democrat said: "This happens every single summer. It won't change until we get funding for a fence."

A resident of Bay Estate pleaded for help, saying: "The club is in the process of getting ready to get back to training, but now have to concentrate on this.

"Can anyone with any information or CCTV footage contact the guards od the club."