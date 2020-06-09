Could north Louth have its very own 'Fungie' dolphin?

Over the past few weeks, the residents of Greenore and Carlingford in north Louth have grown accustomed to what could become their very own 'Fungie' along the shores of that part of the Wee County.

According to a local, the arrival of what is believed to be a bottlenose or common dolphin around Carlingford Lough has drawn more people with cameras to the shoreline in recent days.

Speaking to the Democrat, the local man said: "A dolphin was spotted near Rostrevor in April. (We're) not sure if this is the same one, but (it) seems very fond of Greenore this last few weeks. (There's) lots of excitement and a few more than normal coming to Greenore with their cameras."

According to local maritime expert Nicky Donnelly from Warrenpoint it's not unusual for a dolphin to stay around for weeks, months or even years.

"The two famous ones are Fungi and Dusty down the west coast. We have been keeping an eye on him from the boat and last weekend he had a plastic bag caught on his left-hand fin. And because they are always swimming forward it's very hard for this to come off. So getting him to play behind the boats wave and wash after 3 or 4 attempts that day we eventually got it of him.

"So if your walking along the beach and see plastic bags or bits of netting please lift them and take them home and dump them. Think of the Greenore Dolphin and for everything that's in the sea ."