The iconic Dundalk Black Lives Matter photo that almost didn’t happen

It’s the photograph which has gone around the world and become iconic in it’s representation of the greater Black Lives Matter struggle outside the US. However, according to the photographer who took the shot, it almost didn’t happen.

Fra Lucchesi was driving through town, past the Market Square last Tuesday when he spotted the large gathering of young people peacefully protesting as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, which arose following the death of George Floyd in the state of Minnesota in the US two weeks ago.

Fra had been told the previous weekend about the planned protest, but says he had forgotten.

“Someone had said it to me at the weekend, and I forgot all about it, and I was just driving through town on Tuesday and I saw it.”

The local photographer knew it could be something special and moved quickly.

“So I went home and got the camera because I live in town and I walked back up just to see what was going on and started taking a few pictures. I didn’t think too much into it,” he adds, speaking to the Democrat on Monday. However, through the thronged crowd at the Square that Tuesday, something caught his eye. A sign by Sean Hill, who was alongside his childhood friends Kiitan Amao and Moyo Badun.

“Sean’s sign did catch my eye. That was the one thing that seemed a bit different,” explains Fra. “I was thinking it was very different from the rest. His had more of a personal statement from himself.”

Still, as Fra snapped away, he didn’t think the photo would become as iconic as it has done.

“There was nothing major behind it. I just went up, took a few pictures and put them on my social media later that day. The rest just snowballed from there.

“That was my view on it. I snapped it a few times. That’s the one that they used and it went from there.”

Fra says he was mostly taken by the sheer numbers and the passion of such a young crowd.

“I thought it was amazing. My first impression was the youth that was there. It was such a young crowd and it was really good to see them trying to get their voices heard.”

He continues: “With Dundalk being such a small town, you don’t realise that these things can affect people here.

“I never thought about it until I was standing there and I realised there’s a whole different thing going on here and we don’t see it and maybe we bury our heads in the sand about it at times. It was good to see and good to see the right steps towards better lives for everybody.

“It’s great for the town,” he adds. “It’ll reach places that it might never have reached.”

Since the photo shot to fame around the globe, Fra says he has had a couple of communications with the three lads. And since last Tuesday the boys and the picture have appeared on the likes of the Today Show in the US, E! News and both People Magazine and the Metro newspaper in London have used the photograph. Fra added that he was extremely proud of the way the three lads and the photo have represented Dundalk further afield: “We’ll back our own. For such a small town we always know what’s right and we always go to bat for each other.”