Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Joe Mulholland Glenwood, Dundalk



Peacefully surrounded by his adoring family. Beloved husband of Bernadette (née Mc Donald) and dear dad of Siobhain, Lorraine and Fiona. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Annie (late of the Laurels), sister Maureen Martin, Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brother Pat, sister Briege, sons in-law Clem, Paul and Niall, grandchildren Elliot and Rebecca, sister in-law Anne, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings Funeral Mass will take place in Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church on Wednesday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Haggardstown Cemetery. Please note that numbers are restricted to 25 in the Church