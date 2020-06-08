Could Dundalk salons and barbers open sooner than planned?

There is fresh hope for those suffering from unkempt and rapidly unmanageable hair today after new guidelines from the Irish Hairdressers Federation were released.

According to a report in the Irish Sun, the Federation says that 100 specific health measures they have published could see salons and barbers reopen in phase three of the lifting restrictions, as opposed to phase four.

The guidelines came about following talks and communication with the HSe and the Health & Safety Authority.

Some of the guidelines include frequent hand washing and sanitation for staff and customers, the wearing of PPE for both as well and screening of customers before appointments.

All work stations would be cleaned and sanitised after every use and ventilation of the work area is vital.

The current roadmap for salons and barbers would see them open three weeks after restaurants on July 20.

However, there have been strong suggestions that the risk is greater with salons and barbers as opposed to restaurants - hence the different dates for reopening.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, reported in the Irish Sun, said: "It involves bringing in close contact or face to face contact with another person for half an hour or even longer."