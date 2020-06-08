Man due in court on money laundering offences as Louth Gardai seize €320,000

A man is to appear before a sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) in Dublin today, in connection with money laundering offences after Gardaí in Drogheda seized approximately €320,000 in cash from a house in Drogheda.



On Friday June 5, Gardaí from Drogheda assisted by the Armed Support Unit carried out a number of planned searched under Operation Stratus in the Pearse Park area of Drogheda.



During a search of one of the addresses Gardaí recovered €320,000 in cash which was concealed in the house.



On Sunday a man in his late 40s was arrested and detained at Drogheda Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, and today, Monday June 8, he was charged in relation to money laundering.



This man is to appear before the CCJ in Dublin at 2.30pm today.



Investigations are continuing.