Drive-in cinema returns to Dundalk

DUNDALK SCREENINGS

Venue: Northlink Business Park, Coes Road, Dundalk (Beside Frank's Furniture)

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Safe Event

Thursday (11.06.20):

The Big Drive Inn - P.S. I Love You - Dundalk (6:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn - The Conjuring - Dundalk (9:00PM)

Friday (12.06.20):

The Big Drive Inn - Minions - Dundalk (12:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn - Shrek - Dundalk (3:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn - The 40 Year Old Virgin - Dundalk (6:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn - Gladiator - Dundalk (9:00PM)

Saturday (13.06.20):

The Big Drive Inn - Madagascar - Dundalk (12:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn - Shrek 2 - Dundalk (3:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn - Back To The Future - Dundalk (6:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn - American Pie - Dundalk (9:00PM)

Sunday (14.06.20):

The Big Drive Inn - The Lego Movie - Dundalk (12:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn - School of Rock - Dundalk (3:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn - Dumb & Dumber - Dundalk (6:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn - Anchorman - Dundalk (9:00PM)

