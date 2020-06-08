Man charged following Louth drugs, firearm and cash seizure

Gardaí in Drogheda have arrested a man following the seizure of more than €7,000 in suspected cocaine, a firearm, and cash in separate searches in Drogheda and North Co Dublin.



Last Friday, shortly before 8.30pm Gardaí from the Divisional Drug Unit at Drogheda stopped and searched a car at Drogheda Retail Park under Section 23 of The Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.



During the course of this search €800 of Cocaine (pending analysis) was seized and one man aged in his late 20s was arrested and brought to Drogheda Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.



A follow on search was conducted at a property in Drogheda under Section 26 of The Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84 and during the course of this search €6,300 worth of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) was seized and cash to the value of €2,800 was also seized.



Following further investigation a firearm was seized in a van at a premises in Fingal Co Dublin by the Divisional Drug Unit at Drogheda and assisted by Drogheda Detective Unit.



The man has since been charged and is to appear before a sitting of Ardee District Court today, June 8, 2020.



These searches are all relating to the ongoing Operation Stratus.