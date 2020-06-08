Probe into arson attack on garda home in Dundalk

According to RTE this afternoon, gardai in Dundalk are investigating an arson attack on the home of a garda in the town last night.

Gardaí and local Fire Services attended the scene of a house fire in Hawthorn Crescent in Bay Estate.

The alarm was raised shortly after 11pm and the fire was brought under control by local fire services personnel. There was no reports of any injuries but significant damage was caused to the exterior of the house.

Investigations into the matter are underway and a full examination of the scene is currently being carried out by Garda scenes of crime officers.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Bay Estate area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm last night to come forward. They are also appealing for information on the movements of a white van in the Bay Estate area earlier in the day at approximately 3pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.