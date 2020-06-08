Dundalk man Roy Taylor: ‘Music is the only firepower I’ve got against this disease’

About eight years ago, Roy Taylor bought a house on the Red Barns Road in Dundalk - a quiet suburban area, just a few minutes walk from the scenic Navvy Bank - and he set about creating the home he and his family really wanted.

It was, it sounds, like a project he revelled in. The resulting rebuild stands proudly today, nestled behind walls, unseen from the main road.

In 2018 Roy was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease (MND) and his life changed forever.

In recent months, Roy, 63, has taken “a few MND punches” he says, while talking to the Democrat from his specially modified armchair at his home last week.

“That has incapacitated me a little bit. I have to be very careful,” he adds.

He’s extra careful right now because of Covid-19. With respiratory problems, he’s cocooning.

But, as he opens up about his story, there’s little sense of a ‘woe is me’ demeanour.

He’d have every right to be, in fairness, but that’s not Roy’s way.

Eurovision

A Dubliner who has been adopted by Dundalk, he’s a keen and accomplished musician. He represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988. As bass player with the band Jump the Gun, they finished 10th that year with the song ‘Take Him Home’.

Fighting MND is the biggest project Roy has undertaken to date. It will be his greatest legacy, you feel.

While most have been struggling with social distancing and staying at home, for Roy it’s increasingly become a way of life in recent times.

“I won’t say it’s changed an awful lot for me, because I don’t do an awful lot of travelling anyway,” he says.

Unfortunately, during the timeframe of the pandemic, Roy’s condition has deteriorated further. He explains the extent of it: “Over the last three or four months, my legs now have, I’d say, 80-90 percent muscle loss. I’m in a wheelchair and my shoulders are very weak. It’s in my arms, which is difficult. And as you can probably hear, my breathing is affected.”

He continues: “The diaphragm muscles are very weak. So for some people, their voice fades completely. Basically, it attacks every muscle in your body.”

Not that he’s slowing down: “We’ve gotta keep the campaign going,” he reaffirms.

The campaign he speaks of is Drink Tea for MND. It’s usually an event organised by people in person, but Covid-19 has put paid to that. This year, the call has gone out for people to organise a Drink Virtual Tea for MND event to raise desperately needed funds.

Vital

Roy explains just how vital this fundraiser is to people with MND.

“At the moment the Drink Tea programme is greatly fractured by the Covid situation. I think a massive 87 percent of their funding comes from the public. A huge loss. So I’m actually campaigning for people to have virtual Drink Tea parties.

“And, as I said to them, you can’t have a big tearoom, but you can have a big tea Zoom and have your virtual tea parties.

“They are an essential organisation (IMNDA), Roy says. “They provide four magnificent nurses that travel the length and breadth of the country and they provide specialist equipment and they provide all sorts of facilities for patients and their families. They are absolutely essential.”

While Roy is a strong vocal presence and ambassador for research into MND, it’s his music that he feels is most important in this context.

“It’s the only firepower I have against the disease,” he says.

He’s been busy over the last couple of years, writing songs to draw much-needed attention to the plight of people with MND and the incredible research that is ongoing at present.

“Last year I wrote a jingle for them and we put up a little video and that was very good. I’m also a campaigner for research for Motor Neuron and I wrote a song which is set to come out later this year.

“In fact, at the moment, I don’t know if you’ve heard of a guy called Doddie Weir, he’s a Scottish rugby legend and he has Motor Neuron Disease and he’s a big campaigner in Scotland, and it’s his 50th in July and he asked me to write him a song and that should be released in the UK in the next couple of months.”

How did such a connection come about?

“We launched our own campaign called ‘Watch Your Back MND’ in September 2018 and I wrote a song called Watch Your Back MND and Doddie appeared and we launched it in the Shelbourne Hotel (Dublin) and it was a big fundraising dinner for him and for research into Motor Neuron.”

The very act of songwriting must be difficult for Roy right now. It is, but Roy’s found a way around that particular obstacle too.

“At the moment, because I can no longer play my instruments, I’m a bass guitar player, I do it all in my head and I get my son (Terence) to play the chords for me. It’s a little bit more difficult. It’s like working out maths in our head. But I can do it.

“You’d be surprised with the result. If you listen to Watch Your Back for MND, it’s like Michael Buble with Sinatra. Slightly tongue in cheek, but very serious.”

414 people in Ireland suffer from what Roy calls a “cruel, crushing disease” and each week a further three people are diagnosed with MND. Equally as cruel, three people succumb to MND every seven days in the country.

Future

It must be difficult to comprehend the future, given the outlook. Roy is quick to point to some recent glimmers of light in terms of research into eventually defeating the disease.

“Up to now, there was literally no hope - over and out - but of late, in the last 18 months or so, I’m not saying they have cures, but they are now looking at what they call, ‘repurposed drugs’. In other words, drugs that were assigned for other diseases and causes, they are now testing on MND, with some good results.

“There’s a number of them out there. These trials are ongoing and they need funding and that’s what I do myself. I fundraise for them.

“Where there was no hope, over the next few years, they will have something to significantly slow it down and eventually it will treat it.”

This is all the more reason that fundraising events like Drink Tea for MND are so very important. Roy gives the reality of how important it is to him personally.

“The chair I’m sitting in at the moment, it’s an armchair, but it’s electric and that was provided by the IMNDA. The bed I have, one of these electric-type beds, again they provide that.

“Whatever you need they are there to give it to you. If I was depending on the Government, I’d be in a bad way.”

Before finishing the call, Roy admits something - he doesn’t even like tea.

“I love coffee,” he says with a quick laugh, “but what I’m going to do is take four big mugs of coffee every morning and call it 4 Coffees 4 MND.”

To organise your very own Drink Virtual Tea for MND event in or around June 21st, all you have to do is visit imnda.ie and register your Virtual tea event. For more information just email fundraising@imnda.ie

If you can’t host a virtual tea event, why not make a tea donation – go to imnda.ie to find out how or just text MND to 50300 and donate €2. Text cost €2. IMNDA will receive a minimum of €1.80. SP: LikeCharity. Helpline: 0766 805 278.