Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, June 8, 2020

The death has occurred of Oliver Brennan, Marlbog Road, Haggardstown, Louth

Oliver Brennan, (former) President of The Geraldines G.F.C. Saturday, 6th June 2020. Peacefully in the love and tender care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Owen and Mary, sister Teresa Maddy. Oliver will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Seamus, sisters Briege Traynor, Mary Mc Donnell, (twin) Margaret Kelly and Patricia Conlon, brother-in-law Frank Conlon, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and all his wonderfull friends in the Geraldines G.F.C.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Due to gvernment restrictions Oliver's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only in St. Fursey's Church, Haggardstown on Monday at 11 o'clock

The death has occurred of Edward Eddie Lennon, Drogheda, Louth / Ardee, Louth

Peacefully, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Drogheda. Edward (Eddie), beloved husband of Kathleen and loving dad to Jason. Sadly missed by his wife, son, grandchildren Patrick, Duireann and Naoise, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Eddie’s Funeral will be private for family only.