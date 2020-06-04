Search underway after reports of child falling into the Boyne in Drogheda

Emergency servies have resumed a search this morning following reports that a young boy fell into the Boyne last night. The were reports last night that a young boy was seen falling into the water near the Bridge of Peace in Drogheda around 10.15pm.

An extensive search was carried out last night but no-one was located. It is believed that no report of a missing boy fitting the boy's describtion has been made to Gardai at this stage.

More to follow.