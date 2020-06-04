Mixed weather in store for day but there's good news for next week.....

It looks like today Thursday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, though most areas will be dry in the evening. Highest temperatures 13 to 15 degrees Celsius, mildest and driest in the southeast. Northwest breezes will be mostly moderate, occasionally fresh.

Tonight most areas will be dry, though showers will develop across Atlantic counties later. Lowest temperatures 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate northwest breezes.

However the weather charts are predicting that temperatures will rise again next week, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, while it will get much cooler now for a few days, the trend is for temperatures to rise again next week.

Alan added: "Obviously this far out the details are subject to change but we aren’t heading back to big jumpers for too long."

