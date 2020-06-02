NEWS
Coronavirus daily news update shows increase in number of additional deaths
Fall in the number of new cases over previous 24 hours
Coronavirus update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that eight more people with COVID-19 has sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.
Yesterday there had been one additional death while the previous day there had been two.
The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 10, compared with 77 for the previous day.
