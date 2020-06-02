Bail refused for man accused of false imprisonment at Omeath farmhouse

A man accused of assaulting and falsely imprisoning a businessman in a Co Louth farmhouse before demanding €50,000 from him has been denied bail by the Special Criminal Court.

Anthony Finglas (49), of Havelock Place, Warrenpoint, Co Down, is accused of assault causing harm, false imprisonment, robbery and demanding money with menaces of Edward McAndrew at One Ferry Hill, Cornamucklash, Omeath, Co Louth on or about 2 December, 2017

Two co-accused, Thomas McGuinness (33), of Chestnut Court, Johnstown, Navan, Co Meath, and William Twomey (56), also from Havelock Place have already been granted bail in the case.

Detective Sergeant Padraig Boyce, responding to Carole Cummings BL, prosecuting, told the court that there was a Garda objection to bail. Det Sgt Boyce said that he believed Mr Finglas would abscond the jurisdiction to avoid trial, that the offences were serious and that the accused may try to interfere with witnesses involved in the case.

Mr Michael Bowman SC, defending, told the court that his client had no means to leave the country, had no previous convictions while on bail and that in the two-and-a-half years since the alleged offences he had not once tried to contact Mr McAndrew. Mr Bowman said that €22,500 had been made available by a family member for a bond, should the court grant bail.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the allegations were "very serious, grave and very unattractive indeed". He said the court would be refusing bail, as he was concerned about Mr Finglas absconding, adding that he was "satisfied that there is a very serious concern that justice could be evaded". He remanded Mr Finglas in custody to reappear with his two co-accused before the court on 9 November for trial.