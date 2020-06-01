Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, June 1

Lena Fearon, Rathabbey, Grange, Carlingford

The death occurred of Lena Fearon, Rathabbey, Grange, Carlingford, Louth / Dundalk, Louth on May 31. Formerly of Loughanmore, Jenkinstown. Peacefully, having received dedicated care at home. Beloved daughter of the late John and Catherine and sister of the late John, Fr. Gerry, Jim and Mary Kate. She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace

Johnny McCabe, Saint Joseph's Park, Dundalk, Louth

The death occurred of Johnny McCabe, Saint Joseph’s Park, Dundalk and formerly of Rassan, Hackballscross on Sunday May 31. Peacefully, in the tender care of Dealgan House Nursing Home after a long illness. Johnny will be sadly missed by his families, great friends and neighbours.May he Rest In Peace



Nikolajs Lipovka, Dundalk Road, Ardee, Louth

The death occurred of Nikolajs Lipovka, Dundalk Road, Ardee, Louth on Saturday May 30, peacefully at his residence. Nikolajs will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandsons and family.May he Rest In Peace

Mary Matthews (née Roe), Dunleer, Louth/Ardee

The death has occurred on Friday May 29, in her 69th year, of Mary Matthews (née Roe), Mountainstown, Dunleer and late of Castle Street, Ardee, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her family. Mary, beloved wife of Cyril and loving mother of Alan, Jean-Marie, Graham, Mark and Emma. Predeceased by her parents Jimmy and Mary, brother Jimmy, sister Finola and daughter Mary. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren Shauna, James, Aimee, Ella, Dylan, Sophia, Cillian, Liam, Alex and Abby, brother Gerry, sisters Jean and Olive, son-in-law Warren, daughters-in-law Tracey, Edel and Shauna, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday morning at 11am on www.dunleerparish.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Friends of Saint Luke's Cancer Care. A memorial Mass to celebrate Mary's life will take place at a later date.

Margaret (Rita) Quinn (née Foley), Dunleer, Louth/Swords, Dublin

The death occurred of Margaret (Rita) Quinn (née Foley) of Dunleer and formerly Swords on May 29, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of Owen. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter Deirdre, sons Owen and David, son-in-law Colman, daughter-in-law Valerie, grandchildren Owen, Neil, Fiona and Michael, sisters Patricia and Paula, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Bridget Woods (née Hand), 3 Sunrise view,Dundalk Road, Ardee / Inniskeen, Monaghan

The death has occurred of Bridget Woods (née Hand) 3 Sunrise view,Dundalk Road, Ardee / Inniskeen, Monaghan on Friday May 29.Deeply regretted by her life long friend Peter Murphy, predeceased by husband John. Dear sister of Eileen McGovern (London), Kitty Keenan (Drumlusty), brother in law Eddie (London), predeceased by her sister May McKenny (Ardee), brothers Michael, Pat and John (Inniskeen). Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Bridget’s remains will leave her late residence, Sunrise View, Dundalk Road, Ardee, at 10am on Monday morning, traveling via Tallanstown, Louth Village, Channonrock, Ballykelly, Kidnminsha, to the Church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am and burial afterwards in St Marys Cemetary Inniskeen. Please find link for the Funeral Mass of Bridget Woods: https://vimeo.com/event/82062. May she Rest In Peace.