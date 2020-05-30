Dundalk and Cuchullain Credit Unions’ joint Covid-19 Community Response Fund’s recent recipients announced

Dundalk and Cuchullain Credit Unions have announced additional recipients of their Covid-19 Community Response Fund today, a support fund set up by both Credit Unions to offer financial assistance to organisations and groups within our wider community that are putting the needs of others ahead of their own in response to the impact of Covid-19.

To date, donations have been made to Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes, Women’s Aid Dundalk, Meals on Wheels, Turas Counselling, Cuidigh Linn Dundalk, Masks for Louth, dis ABILITY Louth and Dundalk Simon.

This week saw several fantastic support organisations and charities, in our wider community, benefit from the fund.

SOSAD Dundalk – Save our Sons & Daughters, a charity that continues to operate under the challenges and difficulties Covid-19 has created. Mental Health and Wellbeing has been tested over this last while for many of us. SOSAD has trained volunteers on call for emergencies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for anyone who may be in distress and in need of professional help and support. This donation will go towards operating costs as fundraising opportunities have been greatly diminished during COVID 19 restrictions. For more details on SOSAD and their range of supports and services – go to their SOSAD Dundalk Facebook Page - Remember H.O.P.E. – Hold On, Pain Ends.

Dundalk Counselling Centre, Oakdene, Seatown are also a recipient of the fund, using the donation to assist in remote counselling services and to allow their invaluable counselling programmes and supports to open safely in the next Phase of our return. For more information on Oakdene, Dundalk Counselling Centre check out their Facebook Page.

North Louth Hospice was also benefitted from our Covid-19 Joint Community Response Fund, brought to our attention by super athlete and local woman Collette O’Hagan. Collette is running 1000 miles during lockdown for the North Louth Hospice (all within Covid-19 travel restrictions) and we wanted to honour this amazing journey and donate to North Louth Hospice, a completely voluntary run organisation established in in 1992 with the objective of assisting people diagnosed with Cancer and their families in the North Louth area. For more information on North Louth Hospice visit their Facebook Page.

Rape Crisis North East was our final recipient for this week and an organisation that has been a much valued and respected support in our community for years. is a dedicated professional counselling service available to women, men and teenagers who have suffered as a result of Rape, Sexual Harassment, Sexual Assault and Child Sexual Abuse within the North East Region of Ireland.

They provide a range of intervention support including; advocacy, information, court accompaniment, garda accompaniment, accompaniment to sexual assault treatment units, counselling support and crisis intervention.

The Fund donation will go towards the costs of opening up the service safely in the coming weeks. By installing health and safety measures for both staff and service users, the doors of the centre can, at last, be able to begin to re-open through the coming phases. For more information on Rape Crisis North East – Visit their website.

Paddy Donnelly, Chairman, Dundalk Credit Union, commented that: “Both Dundalk and Cuchullainn Credit Unions are delighted to lend their support to these deserving community champions at this time of challenge. Something positive that has grown from this crisis is the sense of a community coming together, looking out for and helping one another. ‘Ní neart go cur le chéile – there is no strength without unity’ was the motto of the founding pioneers of the Credit Union movement – it is as relevant today as it was 60 years ago.”