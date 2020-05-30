Fire Service
Red Warning in Place for weekend for forest fires as dry weather continues
Condition Red fire warning issued nationally
A Status Red Forest Fire Warning has been issued for the June Bank Holiday Weekend.
The warning is effective from midday today until midday on Monday, June 1.
The warning from the Department of Agriculture says that arising from current weather patterns, an extreme forest fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses, heather and gorse exist.
Overall Forest fire risk is likely to be compounded by ignitions risks associated with expected high levels of public activity in fire prone areas during the Bank Holiday Weekend.
