Gardai
Missing Dundalk girl 'located safe and well'
Missing 18-year-old Dundalk girl Maria Nicole has been located safe and well according to gardai, who thanked people for there assistance in this matter.
29/05/2020
Search our Archive
Gardai
Missing 18-year-old Dundalk girl Maria Nicole has been located safe and well according to gardai, who thanked people for there assistance in this matter.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on