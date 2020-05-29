Close call as north Louth forest fire put out by passing walkers

The quick reactions of passing walkers and a biker averted what could have been a substantial and dangerous forest fire from spreading in north Louth yesterday evening.

A local man, speaking to The Democrat, said that four youths were seen running from a fire on Black Mountain at Ravensdale Forest yesterday evening.

Luckily, he says, the fire was extinguished by passing walkers and a biker.

However, the local man added that the entrance to Blackgate was blocked by cars at the same time, which caused further access issues, he says.

According to local councillor Antoin Watters, a Jeep Tender had to be dispatched from Carlingford to attend the incident.

He said: "The issue was the location of the fire - the large tender from Dundalk couldn't access it. They (the Fire Service) had to get the Jeep from Carlingford as it was more appropriate to reach the location."