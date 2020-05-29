News
Close call as north Louth forest fire put out by passing walkers
North Louth
Close call as north Louth forest fire put out by passing walkers
The quick reactions of passing walkers and a biker averted what could have been a substantial and dangerous forest fire from spreading in north Louth yesterday evening.
A local man, speaking to The Democrat, said that four youths were seen running from a fire on Black Mountain at Ravensdale Forest yesterday evening.
Luckily, he says, the fire was extinguished by passing walkers and a biker.
However, the local man added that the entrance to Blackgate was blocked by cars at the same time, which caused further access issues, he says.
According to local councillor Antoin Watters, a Jeep Tender had to be dispatched from Carlingford to attend the incident.
He said: "The issue was the location of the fire - the large tender from Dundalk couldn't access it. They (the Fire Service) had to get the Jeep from Carlingford as it was more appropriate to reach the location."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on