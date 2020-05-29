Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, May 29, 2020

The death has occurred of Eugene (Gene) Kelly, Clann Chullain Park, Farndreg, Dundalk



Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Elizabeth, brothers Feilim, Oliver and Joe, He will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Eddie and Vincent, sisters Maureen, Christina and Margaret, brother in-law Peter, sister in-law Catherine, cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings Gene's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only, In The Church of The Holy Redeemer on Friday 29th May at 11am.