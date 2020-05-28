Deaths in Louth - Thursday, May 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen Callan (née Regan), Hurlestone, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully at the Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, son Tony, daughters Clare, Margaret and Vera. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Catherine, Róisin and Póilin, sons Thomas and Raymond, sons-in-law Colm, Vincent and Jan, sister Rose, grandchildren Aisling, Tadhg, Aodhán, Cian, Noelle, Deirdre, Angela, Catriona, Joanne, Thomas, Kate, Dominic and George, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Private Funeral Mass for Kathleen will take place on Friday at 10.00 am in St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta, followed by private Cremation. Those who cannot attend due to Government restrictions, can leave a personal message for Kathleen's family in the Condolence Section below.

The death has occurred of Noel O'Reilly, Springfield Park, Drogheda, Louth / Dunsany, Meath

Peacefully at Our lady of Lourdes Hospital under the wonderful care of the staff on the first floor. Noel beloved husband of the late Joan; he will be sadly missed by his loving son Dom, daughters Gemma and Aisling, sons-in-law Alan and Paddy, daughter-in-law Angie, grandsons Alan and Riley, great-grandson Tyler Jack, sister, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Respecting current national health guidelines, a private funeral will take place for family only. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message for the family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.The Funeral Mass for Noel can be viewed on Friday at 11am on MCN The Church of The Immaculate Conception, www.termonfechinparish.ie