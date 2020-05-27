Running of Dundalk nursing home transferred back to 'service provider'

In an update on the situation at Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk, Minister for Health Simon Harris has revealed that the operation of the facility has now been returned to "the service provider".

The update was received by local TD Fergus O'Dowd this afternoon.

It reads: "Operation of the nursing home has now transferred back to the service provider, but they remain within a framework of support provisions established by RCSI Hospital Group.

"The nursing home is contacted by RCSI Hospital Group for a daily ‘Health Check’ in order to establish any requirements that need to be addressed."

The nursing home, however, remains closed to admissions, the Minister added.

"This will be reviewed with the registered provider, the HSE’s Department of Public Health and HIQA, who are fully aware of the current situation."

The response added: "The HSE have further advised that the situation has stabilised in the nursing home and the staff support in place has enabled safe staffing levels for residents. There is currently no further spread of Covid-19; this is being carefully monitored on a daily basis."