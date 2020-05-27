LIVE: Coastguard helicopter and lifeboat at Blackrock beach

Early reports emerging from Blackrock beach this afternoon suggest an ongoing incident or search involving a Coastguard helicopter and a lifeboat in the area.

Gardai are also understood to be present onshore.

An eye-witness, speaking to the Democrat, said: "There’s a few garda cars and a group of coastguards on the hill at the Ladies Beach. There are two winchmen leaning out of the side of the helicopter looking down into the water."

This is a developing story - stay with us for more.