Property
Hundreds of Irish properties - including Dundalk - going under the hammer in worldwide online auction
Interested?
Annagh Upper, Dowra, Leitrim
Hundreds of Irish properties - including Dundalk - are going under the hammer in a worldwide online auction in June.
BidX1 are holding an auction on June 25 of this year with properties from nearly every county in Ireland up for sale in the catalogue.
To see what properties are going under the digital hammer in your area, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on