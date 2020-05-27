Irish Water
IRISH WATER: Essential repairs impacting Dundalk customers
Irish Water working to restore water supply in Ardee following pipe burst
Irish Water are to carry out essential maintenance on Thursday, impacting customers in Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk and surrounding areas.
Customers in these locations may experience low water pressure and/or outages for short periods tomorrow, Thursday 28 May, between 9:00am and 6:00pm.
It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.
