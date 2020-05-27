Man charged in connection with endangerment of Dundalk garda at checkpoint

A man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this Wednesday morning, in connection with the endangerment of a Garda at a checkpoint.



On May 21, while Gardaí were conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint at Ravensdale, Dundalk a 4x4 drove at the checkpoint at speed causing Gardaí to take evasive action to avoid being hit.



The 4 x4 then fled across the border to Northern Ireland.



Gardaí in Dundalk liaised with our PSNI colleagues, and on Monday May 25, a man in his 30’s was arrested at Ballymakellet, Ravensdale.



He was detained at Dundalk Garda Station in connection with endangerment.



He has since been charged and will appear at Dundalk District Court at 10.30am on Wednesday May 27, 2020.