MOFFETT reopens production in Dundalk after Covid-19 closure

MOFFETT, one of Dundalk’s largest manufacturers, has reopened its manufacturing facility again after closing most of the production.



Also known as Cargotec Engineering Ireland Ltd, MOFFETT produces truck mounted forklifts sold under the same brand. It was invented here in Ireland, and the MOFFETT name has become synonymous with truck-mounted forklifts in many parts of the world.



According to the company, the truck-mounted forklift is an essential part of the logistics chain and therefore an important business but was closed for the health and wellbeing of the manufacturing staff, and to enable Government regulations and requirements on our factory to be implemented in full.



“Employee safety is MOFFETT’s number one priority. Therefore, we would not open for manufacturing again until we had made necessary changes to comply with social distancing,” says Rogier van der Linde, Senior Vice President, Truck Mounted Forklifts.



MOFFETT say they have worked with their employees, unions and suppliers to find a safe workable solution to get back up and running with limited production, in line with Irish Government protocol and requirements. The collaboration ensured that all safety measures were implemented and adhered in the factory.



Changes included modifications to shop floor layout, shift patterns and sourcing of personal protective equipment (PPE). All employees have also received return to work induction training as part of the Government protocols, this also includes each employee entering our premises going through a temperature scanner.



“The Health and Safety team continuously monitor all measures that have been put in place and daily meetings are held to review. We are very pleased with the compliance of all on site and the willingness of every employee to make sure all remain safe as possible” says Anne Sheridan, H&S Manager, Cargotec Ireland



MOFFETT have also appointed a 'lead worker representative' who, together with the COVID-19 Response Management Team, will be responsible for ensuring safety measures are being followed. Additional inspectors have also been added. They will monitor and observe the shop floor and will escalate any safety issues to the lead worker representative and the COVID-19 Response Management Team.



“I am delighted that our company has implemented the Government protocols and have included all the workers' voices in the implementation plan, so as to make the workplace a safe and productive site,” says Gavin Greene, Lead worker representative.



“During the lockdown, our teams worked incredibly hard to make our factory safe. It has been great to see the real innovation and team work from everyone. Safety remains our number one focus, whilst we ramp up our production and start to get more and more MOFFETT trucks delivered,” says Maeve Gallagher, Operations Director



“We would like to thank all our staff for their help in getting our production up and running again. Despite challenges to the logistics chain during the COVID-19 pandemic, all involved have been very resilient. Now, we’re ready to supply them with more truck-mounted forklifts and look forward to celebrating our 75th anniversary later in the year,” says Rogier van der Linde.