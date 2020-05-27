Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen Callan (née Regan), Hurlestone, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully at the Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, son Tony, daughters Clare, Margaret and Vera. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Catherine, Róisin and Póilin, sons Thomas and Raymond, sons-in-law Colin, Vincent and Jan, sister Rose, grandchildren Aisling, Tadhg, Aodhán, Cian, Noelle, Deirdre, Angela, Catriona, Joanne, Thomas, Kate, Dominic and George, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Eugene (Gene) Kelly, Clann Chullain Park, Farndreg, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Elizabeth, brothers Feilim, Oliver and Joe, He will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Eddie and Vincent, sisters Maureen, Christina and Margaret, brother in-law Peter, sister in-law Catherine, cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later