Progress for Dundalk Primary Care Centre, says McGahon

Louth Senator John McGahon has highlighted progress with the planned Primary Care Centre for Dundalk, with the identification of a preferred provider for the facility at the Carrolls site.

Senator McGahon also called on the HSE to ensure there are no further delays in delivering this long-awaited local healthcare facility.

McGahon said: “The HSE has confirmed the identification of a preferred provider for Dundalk Primary Care Centre, which marks good progress for this much needed healthcare facility. This was confirmed to Deputy Fergus O’Dowd in a direct reply to his Parliamentary Question in relation to the current delays on the project.

“Deputy O’Dowd and I are extremely keen to see this project progress as quickly as possible, and I urge the HSE to ensure there are no further delays.

“It had been the intention for a planning application to be submitted by Q4 2018 with works commencing in 2019 (subject to planning) with an expected opening early in 2020.

“While I know the delay has been frustrating for people in Dundalk, it is important to stress that it is the result of the inclusion of extra services in the Primary Care Centre for the benefit of the people who will ultimately use the facility.

“The HSE have confirmed that Disability Services advocated to be included in the Primary Care Centre to meet service needs, which meant a review of the overall project was required. While this resulted in a delay, I agree with the HSE view that it is the correct strategic move for the long-term plans for care delivery, and it will naturally result in a much better service for everyone in Dundalk and North Louth.”

Senator McGahon added, “The Centre will accommodate the four Dundalk Primary Care teams which provide services including Public Health Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Speech Language Therapy, Psychology, Podiatry and Dietetics.

“In the area of Mental Health services, the Centre will bring together two General Adult Psychiatric Teams; one Psychiatry of Later Life Team; one Day Hospital, currently a Day Centre; and an Assertive Outreach team. These services are currently based at Ladywell Centre, Dundalk and St. Brigid’s Hospital, Ardee.

“In terms of Disability Services which are currently accommodated in Mounthamilton House and Blackthorn Business Park, the Centre will feature a North Louth Children's team (0-18 years) including a new Network Team Manager comprising 30 staff. The Centre will also have Adult teams (18 years plus) for people with intellectual, physical and sensory disabilities, comprising 20 staff. There will also be an Assistant Director of Nursing, an Occupational Guidance officer, a Respite Coordinator and seven Administrative staff.

“The new updated proposal will require additional approval from the HSE Property Review Group (PRG), although due to COVID-19 they have been unable to meet to discuss this proposal as yet. However, the HSE have confirmed that they expect to obtain planning permission later this year and to commence the project in 2021 with a building size of 61,828 ftsq to accommodate all services.

“While the extra inclusion of services is great news, it is vital that there are no further unnecessary delays and I look forward to seeing this project progress”, Senator McGahon concluded.