Destruction of Dundalk lifebuoy branded 'moronic'
Local Councillor Edel Corrigan has described the behaviour of those responsible for destroying a lifebuoy as ‘moronic’.
Cllr Corrigan said: “This same lifebuoy was stolen from the Táin Bridge, St Helena’s Park area about 2 weeks ago and was quickly replaced by Louth County Council. Last night, that same Lifebuoy was doused in flammable liquid and burnt to a cinder.”
Cllr Corrigan added: “It is imperative that people leave these life-saving pieces of equipment alone, you never know when they will be needed. I would ask those responsible to cease this moronic behaviour. If you are bored then go and find something productive to do instead of endangering people’s lives.”
