How has lockdown changed your life?

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has impacted nearly everybody to some extent.

Whether it be relationships with family and loved ones, or work, sport or entertainment - the list is long and varied. But the reality is that we have all had to change and adapt.

We want to hear your stories - it can be funny, sad, it can be short or long, but we want to tell your story about lockdown in Dundalk and Louth in 2020.

You can even tell us your story anonymously.

Email editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie or WhatsApp 0860415618