Water main repairs impacting Dundalk customers today

Irish Water is to carry out essential water main repairs impacting customers in Kilkerley, Dundalk and surrounding areas today.

Customers in these locations may experience low water pressure and/or outages for short periods today, Tuesday 26 May, until 6:00pm. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing. Dunbin, Knockbridge and surrounding areas could also be impacted by similar work today.



Irish Water said they "understand the inconvenience caused when repair works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused."



Adding: "Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services."