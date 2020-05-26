Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The death has occurred of John (Jack) King, Ballyoran Road, Grange, Knockbridge



Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Bridgie, father of John and the late Caroline, grandad of Chris and Melissa, great-grandad of Will and Owen and brother of Peggy and the late Patsy, Nancy, Bridgie, May and Rose. He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughter-in-law Debbie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, close friends Matt and Natalee, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a Funeral Liturgy and cremation will take place in the presence of family only. A livestream of the Liturgy can be viewed on Tuesday, 26th at 6pm by following the link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/quinn-s-funeral-home-room-1