President of Ireland recognises work of Louth LEADER Partnership

Ciaran Reid, CEO of Louth LEADER Partnership received a letter of recognition from President Michael D. Higgins, for the role of all the staff in supporting people and communities in County Louth during the pandemic.

Frank O’Brien, Chairperson, said: “On behalf of Louth LEADER Partnership I am very pleased to accept this letter of recognition from Michael D. Higgins for all the staff’s hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

President Michael D Higgins wrote: “Ciaran, a chara, Mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, as president of Ireland, I would like to thank you sincerely for all the hard work, solidarity, and active citizenship that you have demonstrated for the duration of this pandemic. Through you, I would like to commend all those who have been working together with you to ensure that those residents of County Louth who are vulnerable to COVID-19 have been in a position to receive support and encouragement at this time of crisis.

“You have been part of such a great combined effort across Ireland. For over two months communities and individuals have been out in numbers supporting people in their local areas, in what has been such an uplifting demonstration of their commitment to their communities. Under the umbrella of COVID-19 Community Outreach, an inspired imitative of Irish Rural Link and The Wheel community and voluntary organisations across the country have been working in unison to ensure that their energies are directed to where they are most required and that the needs of the most vulnerable are addressed.

“For so many have necessary supplies such as groceries, medicines and other essential supplies delivered to their door has been a lifeline. As important as these vital deliveries have been, what has also been provided, has been a reassurance that help is at hand. Knowing that someone will call, that someone is looking out for them, that they will see a friendly face has meant so much to those who are alone or who are isolated at this time.

“Some of the volunteers are giving their time for the first time. Many have long been making valuable contributions in the communities and it is their networks and contact that have been so valuable in the past months. None of you seek recognition, but I believe, now more than ever, you deserve, for you represent the best of the Irish response to this crisis.

“The ethos of volunteering and actively engaging with fellow citizens is the lifeblood of our society. Active citizenship is surely a most durable insurance against any sense of helplessness or indifference, which might prevent us from reaching out to our neighbours who are in need. The actions of thousands of people like you over these past several weeks have shown that this sense of solidarity is still very strong across Ireland.

“You, and all who have been working with you in COVID-19 Community Outreach over the past weeks and months have answered the call of your communities. You have made an enormous difference and are continuing to perform a vital service as we slowly emerge from the dark of the pandemic and into the light of a better, shared future.

“Molaim sibh agus gabhaim buiochas libh.



Beir beannacht.”