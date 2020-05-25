HSE announcement on resuming Louth non-Covid healthcare services

The HSE say they will be finalising a framework in the coming weeks to see how to safely resume non-Covid healthcare services in the current environment, according to Mr Pat Bennett, CHO HSE Midlands Louth/Meath.

He said the speed of testing has increased with approximately 98 percent of results returning with a negative result and results are returning in less than two days.

Mass testing in nursing homes is now complete and is nearing completion in mental health and in disability settings and the automatic testing of close contacts of confirmed cases is also underway.

Mr Bennett stressed that mental health services are still assessable despite being interrupted by Covid-19 demands and that also there are also other supports available including online and phone that have been used by many people for the first time.

Anyone with new concerns about their mental health is urged to contact their GP or in an emergency to attend their local emergency department.

There are details of mental health services on yourmentalhealth.ie or Freephone 180111888

Testing at Drive-thru centres in Longford, Tullamore, Dundalk and Navan continues this week.