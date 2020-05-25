Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, May 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Jack McQuillan, Cloneen Drive, Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee McKenna) and much loved father of Freda, Barbara, Seán and the late Anne. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren Emily, Rowena, Shelley, Jérôme, Marina, Cormac, Rowan and Tiagan, brothers Bob and Don, son-in-law Colin, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sisters-in-law Teresa, Brigid, Ann, Josephine, Nancy, Bernadette and Philomena, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Jack’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only. Please respect the government's advice, remembering Jack and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Thursday, 28th at 11am. Details and link will appear on the Quinn’s Funeral Homes Facebook page from Wednesday.

The death has occurred of Patrick Carron, Muchgrange, Greenore

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Caroline, loving father of Michael, Patrick Thomas, Christopher and Colleen, dear brother of Keith, Mary, Caroline, Stephanie, Olivia and the late Francis and son of the late Paddy and Doris. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Patrick's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Patrick and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Thomas Mulholland, Aisling Park, Dundalk

Suddenly, at home. Beloved husband of Claire (nee McSorley), loving father of Andrew, Karen and Kelly, adored granda Mark, Emma, Ryan and Megan, dear brother of Brendan, Donal, Eamonn, David, Dermot, Eilish, Tricia and the late Gerard, Cathal and Michael and son of the late Josephine and Thomas. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Fiona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Thomas’ Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Thomas and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

Family flowers only