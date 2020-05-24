Garda appeal for missing Dundalk teen

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 18 year old Maria Nicole, who is missing from her home in Oaklawns, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Maria was last seen on Friday morning, 22nd May, 2020 at 10am approximately when she was leaving her home to go in Dundalk town.

Maria is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of regular build, with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a long sleeved black jumper and black jeans.



Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Maria is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.