Dundalk gardai detect vehicle speeding at 172km/hr in 100km/hr zone

As part of National Slow Down Day, local gardai have revealed that they detected a vehicle speeding at 172km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R173 near Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown.

As part of the operation gardai also detected a vehicle at 147km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 motorway near Drogheda.

National Slow Down Day was held over a 24 hour period from 7am Friday 22nd and 7am Saturday 23rd May, 2019.

In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 126,001 vehicles and detected 1,072 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.