Gardai seize firearm, silencer and drugs during raid

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs, a man in his 50s has been arrested after a search of a residential property in Drumconrath, Co. Meath today.

During the course of the search a firearm, silencer, ammunition, a quantity of Cannabis (pending analysis) and other drug paraphernalia were seized.

The man is currently being detained at Navan Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The firearm and ammunition has been taken to the Ballistics Section for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.