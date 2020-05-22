Essential water main repairs to impact parts of Dundalk on Sunday

According to Irish Water this evening, essential water main repairs could impact customers in Quay Street, Mill Street, Peter Street, Dundalk and surrounding areas on Sunday May 24, between 9:00am to 6:00pm.

Customers in these locations may experience low water pressure and/or outages for short periods. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water and Louth County Council have said that they understand the inconvenience caused when maintenance works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

Irish Water added that they are working at this time, with their local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.