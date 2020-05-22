Louth TD: Minister refusing to commit to Commission of Investigation into Dundalk nursing home deaths

Louth TD Ged Nash has lashed out at Health Minister Simon Harris for refusing to commit to a Commission of Investigation into the deaths of 23 residents of Dealgan House nursing home in Dundalk.

Nash made the statement following a reply to a question he had made in the Dail.

Speaking to the Democrat, Deputy Nash explained: “The Minister chose to not answer the question put to him. I remain of the firm view that the best way to get answers to the many questions the families of lost loved ones have is to carry out a full investigation under the 2004 Commission of Investigation Act.

“In addition, this represents the optimum way to ensure that serious lessons can be learned in terms of precisely what went wrong, and to apply those lessons to improve the system of care for our older citizens into the future.”

The Deputy also said: “Staff who work in the home may be able to shed some important light into what happened and they need to be assured that if they do decide to step forward with important information that would allow the authorities to have a clearer view of what happened in recent weeks at the home, they can make what is known as a ‘protected disclosure’ in confidence to HIQA or indeed to a member of the Dail of they so choose.

“If they decide to make use of the 2014 Act which is designed to protect whistleblowers, the law protects them from victimisation and from unfair dismissal.”